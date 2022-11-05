ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: weeklong library awareness program held at Namsai

Altogether 3381 students and 175 teachers were participated in the mass awareness programme.

November 5, 2022
Arunachal: weeklong library awareness program held at Namsai

NAMSAI-  1st phase of weeklong library awareness program aiming to inculcate reading habit for the students ended today here at Saint Mery’s School, Jaipur. The program was organised by the District library, Namsai covering over 12 Schools from kindergarten to higher Secondary levels in Namsai area.

Altogether 3381 students and 175 teachers were participated in the mass awareness programme. Senior teacher Raju Dutta who attended entire programme as a resource person had explained the Role of the public Library in society with special focus on building up student’s character.

He further informed about the service being provided by the fully automated Namsai District library with numerous facilities specially planned for the students. Staffs and volunteers of the library accompanied the Resource Person during the programme.

On the spot registration for library membership was arranged for the students and teachers and huge enthusiasm was noticed.  Principals and Head Masters of the concerned school have submitted their feedback report to Namsai Deputy Commissioner wherein it has reported that the Students were immensely benefited from the programme and requested to conduct such programme periodically.

Appreciating the efforts of the District Library, Namsai Deputy Commissioner, C.R. Khampa has suggested to carry out such programme in Collages, University and other educational institutions in a phased manner. He has also requested to heads of educational institution to encourage their teachers and students to avail maximum services of the library.

