Arunachal: 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022

November 5, 2022
ITANAGAR- Total 27 karatekas of Arunachal Pradesh led by Arunachal Karate Association (AKA) general secretary Tai Hipik and coaches Bamang Yamoh and Rei Wadi  (females) and  Rakesh Gamnu will be representing the state in 10-day 2nd North East Olympic Games scheduled to begin at  Shillong from November 8 next, according to AKA president Likha Tara.

All karatekas have undergone rigorous training under the coaches, Tara said, adding the coaches have taught them best possible techniques. Thus, he hoped that as usual they would perform exceeding well in this event to win laurels.

