Arunachal

Aruachal: FIDF fishery workshop conducted at Ziro

November 5, 2022
ZIRO-   A one-day workshop-cum-training programme on the theme ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund’ was organized by the fisheries department here today.

The workshop was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and attended by 50 progressive fish farmers and private entrepreneurs.

The DC urged the farmers to avail the benefits of the programme and make judicious utilization of the scheme to enhance fish, fish seed productions thereby doubling their income. He also urged them to repay their loan amounts timely to avail bigger loans for their ventures. He further suggested the bank officials to issue KCC timely to enable the farmers to benefit tangibly from the scheme.

Meanwhile, the farmers requested the DC to direct the concerned bank managers to sanction KCC loan early against the working capital expenditure of fisheries sector.

Resource persons NABARD District Development Manager Mewang Lowang and SBI Ziro Chief General Manager L.B Thapa elaborated about FIDF scheme and norms for availing the benefit.

Earlier, District Fisheries Development Officer L. Lasa briefed the aims and objectives of the FIDF scheme. (DIPRO)

November 5, 2022
