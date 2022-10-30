ADVERTISMENT
National

Gujrat: 35 dead in cable bridge collapse, over 100 feared trapped

The cable bridge in Morbi was renovated and reopened to the public on October 26 -- the Gujarati New Year.

October 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
Gujrat: 35 dead in cable bridge collapse, over 100 feared trapped

AHMEDABAD: A Cable bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi has collapsed just a week after renovation, killing at least 35 people. Search is on for more than 100 others, who have fallen into the river. The government has accepted responsibility for the tragedy.

The cable bridge in Morbi was renovated and reopened to the public on October 26 — the Gujarati New Year.

The bridge collapsed at 6.42 this evening when around 500 people had congregated on it to perform some rituals in connection with the Chhath puja.

According to reports, around 100 people are still feared trapped in the waters of the Macchu river. Videos from the spot showed many struggling in the water, trying to reach the bank in darkness.

Related Articles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Gujarat today, tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp  and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected”.

“I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy of Morbi. The state government will provide ₹ 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and ₹ 50,000 to the injured,” tweeted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT

A compensation of ₹ 2 lakh has been announced from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of the victims. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Tags
October 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls' Hostel Videos Leaked

Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls’ Hostel Videos Leaked

September 18, 2022
IAF assigns 2 women pilots to fly Chinook helicopter near Indo-China border

IAF assigns 2 women pilots to fly Chinook helicopter near Indo-China border

September 17, 2022
Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

September 16, 2022
Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

September 15, 2022
Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

September 14, 2022
BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

September 13, 2022
CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

September 5, 2022
Karnataka: Lingayat Seer accused of raping minors arrested, Sent to 14 days Judicial Custody.

Karnataka: Lingayat Seer accused of raping minors arrested, Sent to 14 days Judicial Custody.

September 2, 2022
China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh "outrageous": German envoy

China’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh “outrageous”: German envoy

August 30, 2022
SBI customers ALERT! SMS asking PAN is Fake – PIB

SBI customers ALERT! SMS asking PAN is Fake – PIB

August 29, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button