Gujrat: 35 dead in cable bridge collapse, over 100 feared trapped

AHMEDABAD: A Cable bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi has collapsed just a week after renovation, killing at least 35 people. Search is on for more than 100 others, who have fallen into the river. The government has accepted responsibility for the tragedy.

The cable bridge in Morbi was renovated and reopened to the public on October 26 — the Gujarati New Year.

The bridge collapsed at 6.42 this evening when around 500 people had congregated on it to perform some rituals in connection with the Chhath puja.

According to reports, around 100 people are still feared trapped in the waters of the Macchu river. Videos from the spot showed many struggling in the water, trying to reach the bank in darkness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Gujarat today, tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected”.

“I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy of Morbi. The state government will provide ₹ 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and ₹ 50,000 to the injured,” tweeted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

A compensation of ₹ 2 lakh has been announced from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of the victims. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.