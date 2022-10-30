Arunachal: Fire near Mini Secretariat building in Ziro, no casualties reported

ZIRO- A massive fire broke out in the rented house in the backside of the Mini Secretariat building, in Ziro, the head quarter of lower subansiri district on Sunday. Several Firefighters were pressed to the service after an intimation was received.

“A massive broke out in the backside of the Mini Secretariat building, in Ziro, the headquarter town of lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh,” officials said. Adding that no casualties have been reported.

As per sources, the fire brigade vehicle faced difficulty in reaching the exact location of the fire incident as it is not connected to the road. The power has been cut off to avoid further losses.

The fire has not been extinguished completely and efforts were underway to douse the flame completely.