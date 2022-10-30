ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Fire near Mini Secretariat building in Ziro, no casualties reported

October 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Fire near Mini Secretariat building in Ziro, no casualties reported

ZIRO-  A massive fire broke out in the rented house in the backside of the Mini Secretariat building, in Ziro, the head quarter of lower subansiri district on Sunday. Several Firefighters were pressed to the service after an intimation was received.

“A massive broke out in the backside of the Mini Secretariat building, in Ziro, the headquarter town of  lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh,” officials said. Adding that no casualties have been reported.

Arunachal: Fire near Mini Secretariat building in Ziro, no casualties reported

As per sources, the fire brigade vehicle faced difficulty in reaching the exact location of the fire  incident as it is not connected to the road. The power has been cut off to avoid further losses.

Related Articles

The fire has not been extinguished completely and efforts were underway to douse the flame completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
October 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

October 27, 2022
Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

October 26, 2022
Arunachal | Let us shun petty politics to ring in development: Taba Tedir

Arunachal | Let us shun petty politics to ring in development: Taba Tedir

October 26, 2022
Arunachal: Glitch between DA LSD and press fraternity resolved

Arunachal: Glitch between DA LSD and press fraternity resolved

October 26, 2022
Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

October 25, 2022
Arunachal: Devastating fire devours Daily Market’s 700 shops

Arunachal: Devastating fire devours Daily Market’s 700 shops

October 25, 2022
Arunachal: Former Minister Karma Wangchu Cremated with full State Honours

Arunachal: Former Minister Karma Wangchu Cremated with full State Honours

October 24, 2022
Arunachal: Shahadat Diwas of Subehdhar Joginder Singh observed near Bumla.

Arunachal: Shahadat Diwas of Subehdhar Joginder Singh observed near Bumla

October 23, 2022
Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav 2022 held at Namsai

Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav 2022 held at Namsai

October 22, 2022
Arunachal: Bird and Butterfly Walk held at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Bird and Butterfly Walk held at Ziro Valley

October 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button