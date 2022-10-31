Arunachal: APLS condoles demise of Karlina Riba

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society ( APLS ) is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Karlina Riba, a young promising writer, advocate and Secretary (IPR) of Galo Welfare Society Women Wing.

In a condolence message, President Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and General Secretary Mukul Pathak of APLS expressed shock at her untimely death at such a young age.

He said that the state has lost a very talented writer. Her literary work was published in her book ‘Climb on your tears’. She participated in the North-East Literature Festival this year in the month of April and read her short story.

She was daughter of Late Mokar Riba and Tobom Kamdak Riba born on 7th November, 1992. She did her Xth Class in VKV Jirdin, Class XIth & XIIth in South Point, Guwahati.

She completed her LLB from DY Patil University, Mumbai, LLM in Constitutional Law from Symbiosis University Pune. APLS family conveyed their condolences to her family.