ADVERTISMENT
National

Gujrat Bridge Collapse; Death Toll Rises to 141

The bridge crashed into the river, spilling scores of people into the water while others clung desperately to the wreckage shouting for help.

October 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
Gujrat Bridge Collapse; Death Toll Rises to 141

AHMADABAD-  As many as 141 people were reported dead and many more missing in Gujarat’s Morbi  after a pedestrian bridge, overloaded with religious revelers, collapsed into the river below, police confirmed Monday.

Authorities said nearly 500 people were celebrating a festival on and around the nearly 150-year-old suspension bridge in Morbi when supporting cables snapped after dark Sunday.

The bridge crashed into the river, spilling scores of people into the water while others clung desperately to the wreckage shouting for help.

“The cables snapped and the bridge came down in a split second. People fell on each other and into the river,” an eye witness he said.

Related Articles

Senior police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday morning that the death toll now stood at 141. Sources said that most of the victims were women and children.

Around 15 others were being treated in hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge over the Machchhu river, a popular tourist spot, had only reopened several days earlier after months of repairs.

News reports showed footage of people clambering up the twisted remains of the bridge or trying to swim to safety in the dark.

The suspension bridge, 233 meters (764 feet) long and 1.5 meters wide was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped from England, reports said.

NDTV reported that it reopened Wednesday after seven months of repairs despite not having a safety certificate and that video footage from Saturday showed it swaying wildly.

The district police have launched an inquiry against the contractor, Yadav said. The state has set up a five-member team to probe the tragedy.

Tags
October 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

September 19, 2022
Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls' Hostel Videos Leaked

Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls’ Hostel Videos Leaked

September 18, 2022
IAF assigns 2 women pilots to fly Chinook helicopter near Indo-China border

IAF assigns 2 women pilots to fly Chinook helicopter near Indo-China border

September 17, 2022
Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

September 16, 2022
Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

September 15, 2022
Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

September 14, 2022
BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

September 13, 2022
CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

September 5, 2022
Karnataka: Lingayat Seer accused of raping minors arrested, Sent to 14 days Judicial Custody.

Karnataka: Lingayat Seer accused of raping minors arrested, Sent to 14 days Judicial Custody.

September 2, 2022
China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh "outrageous": German envoy

China’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh “outrageous”: German envoy

August 30, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button