Arunachal: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas ( National Unity Day ) which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was observed with dedication and enthusiasm at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 31st October 2022. State Chief Secretary Dharmendra, along with the Raj Bhavan officers and staff, ITBP personnel and officials from various departments attached to Raj Bhavan, participated in the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary recalled the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and paid rich tributes to him. He said that Rashtriya Ekta Diwas provide all an opportunity to strengthen the spirit of unity and nationalism amongst the people.

The Chief Secretary said that at the time of Independence of India, there were 17 British Indian provinces, and the more than 560 Princely States, comprising about two fifths of the geographic territory of the country. While the Indian Independence Act ceded control of British India to the Indian Government, rulers of the Princely States were given the option to decide whether they wanted to accede to India or Pakistan or neither.

Sardar Patel stepped in to ensure the accession of the princely states and integrate them into the Union of India through diplomacy or force. He said that the onus is now on the present and future generations of the country to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation which have been passed on to them by the forbearers of India’s freedom struggle.

The Chief Secretary appealed to the people to work and contribute towards national solidarity, development and progress of the nation.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary administered the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge to the participants. He also congratulated and gave away prizes to the winners of the ‘Unity Run’ on the occasion, which was conducted by the Governor Secretariat.

Secretary to Governor Darade Sharad Bhaskar, also spoke on the occasion.

A large numbers of participants including forty runners from State Police and twenty ITBP officers and personnel participated in the ‘Unity Run’ which was conducted in the morning. Ram Pratap Singh, ITBP, Sang Machi, ITBP, Pritam Kumar, ITBP won the first, second and third prizes. Lalmin Khan, ITBP, Zakhir Hussain, ITBP, Chanchal Singh, ITBP, Vinay Kumar, ITBP, S. Sadang, ITBP, N, Tashi, SI, 2 IR Bn and Devraj, ITBP came amongst the top ten runners. The Run was flagged off by the Secretary to Governor.