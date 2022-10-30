Arunachal: CM’s White Revolution Scheme-II launched at Ziro

ZIRO- The Chief Minister’s White Revolution Scheme (CM-WRS)-II for the year 2021-22 was launched here today at Siro Pig Breeding Farm.

On the occasion, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime in presence of Akhanmiyo ZPM Hibu Yache and District Veterinary Officer Dr. Hano Tama distributed cattle feeds and utensils to 13 beneficiaries from the District.

It is a livelihood programme for the citizens in the district. This scheme tends to boost the scientific rearing of animals. It aims at increasing the income and thereby the economic status of the dairy farmers in the district. It will also increase employment and self-employment opportunities in the district.

According to an official bulletin, recently issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Arunachal, nearly 610 dairy beneficiaries were helped during 2019-20 under the CMWRS.

They were assisted by providing dairy cows, feeds and other logistic support.