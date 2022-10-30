ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor conveys Rashtriya Ekta Diwas greetings

He expressed his hope that the Ekta Diwas will continue to strengthen the spirit of unity and nationalism amongst the people.

October 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor conveys Rashtriya Ekta Diwas greetings

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He expressed his hope that the Ekta Diwas will continue to strengthen the spirit of unity and nationalism amongst the people.

In his message to the people on the occasion, the Governor said that Sardar Patel, popularly known as Iron Man of India, was the stalwart who unified India. He was a brilliant administrator and a leader of the masses. Sardar Patel never compromised when it came to safeguarding the rights of the poor and downtrodden.

In India, the posterity will always remember Sardar Patel’s unparalleled contribution. The celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is always an occasion to revisit the freedom movement and to understand and eliminate the threats to our national integrity and sovereignty.

This is an opportunity to motivate the youth of the nation towards the ideas and ideals that are foundational concepts of our national solidarity, he said.

Related Articles

On this occasion, as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I appeal to the people of our State and country, particularly the young generation to develop fraternity, assuring the dignity of individual and unity and integrity of the Nation, the Governor called in his message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
October 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

October 27, 2022
Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

October 26, 2022
Arunachal | Let us shun petty politics to ring in development: Taba Tedir

Arunachal | Let us shun petty politics to ring in development: Taba Tedir

October 26, 2022
Arunachal: Glitch between DA LSD and press fraternity resolved

Arunachal: Glitch between DA LSD and press fraternity resolved

October 26, 2022
Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

October 25, 2022
Arunachal: Devastating fire devours Daily Market’s 700 shops

Arunachal: Devastating fire devours Daily Market’s 700 shops

October 25, 2022
Arunachal: Former Minister Karma Wangchu Cremated with full State Honours

Arunachal: Former Minister Karma Wangchu Cremated with full State Honours

October 24, 2022
Arunachal: Shahadat Diwas of Subehdhar Joginder Singh observed near Bumla.

Arunachal: Shahadat Diwas of Subehdhar Joginder Singh observed near Bumla

October 23, 2022
Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav 2022 held at Namsai

Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav 2022 held at Namsai

October 22, 2022
Arunachal: Bird and Butterfly Walk held at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Bird and Butterfly Walk held at Ziro Valley

October 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button