Arunachal: Governor conveys Rashtriya Ekta Diwas greetings

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He expressed his hope that the Ekta Diwas will continue to strengthen the spirit of unity and nationalism amongst the people.

In his message to the people on the occasion, the Governor said that Sardar Patel, popularly known as Iron Man of India, was the stalwart who unified India. He was a brilliant administrator and a leader of the masses. Sardar Patel never compromised when it came to safeguarding the rights of the poor and downtrodden.

In India, the posterity will always remember Sardar Patel’s unparalleled contribution. The celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is always an occasion to revisit the freedom movement and to understand and eliminate the threats to our national integrity and sovereignty.

This is an opportunity to motivate the youth of the nation towards the ideas and ideals that are foundational concepts of our national solidarity, he said.

On this occasion, as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I appeal to the people of our State and country, particularly the young generation to develop fraternity, assuring the dignity of individual and unity and integrity of the Nation, the Governor called in his message.