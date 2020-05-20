Cyclone Amphan: wreaks deadly havoc in West Bengal, 3 killed

Kolkata- Cyclone Amphan has made violent landfall in eastern India and Bangladesh. It uprooted trees and toppled dwellings in Kolkata of West Bengal.The death toll had climbed to three by the time this report was published. The power supply had been cut off in Kolkata due to the impact of cyclone.

Winds in the state capital touched the speed of around 110-120 kmph, and were feared to gush at nearly 135 kmph by around midnight. Trees and poles across several parts of Kolkata were uprooted, and would require clearances to resume traffic movement on Thursday.

Out of the three deaths reported in Bengal so far, two were recorded in North 24 Parganas district, and one in Howrah. Out of the deceased, two were reported to women who had died to felling of trees.

” Thousands houses damaged, 2 persons dead and 2 severely injured in North 24 Parganas, as per 7 pm,” said the report submitted by Bibek Vasme, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Basi. The third casualty in Howrah was also confirmed by officials.

Amphan cyclone made landfall at around 4 pm between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh. Ahead of the feared landfall, the state governments of Bengal and Odisha had evacuated an estimated 6.58 lakh people based in vulnerable spots and coastal areas.

“The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal. The intensity of the cyclone near its centre as the landfall process started was recorded at 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph,” said the statement issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).