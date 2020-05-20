Arunachal: Tana Hali Tara visited PTC quarantine centre, motivated the frontline workers.

Banderdewa- The MLA of 14th Doimukh Assembly constituency MLA Tana Hali Tara today visited the PTC quarantine centre, interacted with the administrative officers, frontline workers and motivated them to work without fear while maintaining precautionary measures.

Hali today meet the DC Yupia Pige Ligu and SP Yupia Jimmy Chiram, DDMO Incharge Tem Kaya and other administrative officer and frontline workers which include medical fraternity, police officers and other associated and attached officers and officials who are working since day one of establishment of the centre. He urge upon all to work with sincerity without any fear and precautionary measures need to be maintained as a safety measure.

He requested the officers to maintain strict measures so that no lapses taken place, he also requested them to strictly maintain the SoP of social distancing and mandatory use of face mask by all at all time.

Meanwhile, DC Ligu inform that till now 1020 persons have come to centre and around 300 person have left for paid quarantine. There are around 150 person at PTC. The figures goes up and down on the arrival and discharge of the person from PTC after formalities. Ligu added.

As per sources informed that apart of PTC the Papum Pare district administration has arrange quarantine centre in other parts of district at Kimin, Doimukh, Yupia and Sagalee which may also be utilized if necessary.

However the sources from capital administration inform that almost all the reliable hotels and having facility have been taken for paid quarantine which are monitored by Nodal Officers, medical team of capital complex and flying squad, all such hotels are provided with security from capital police and sanitized by IMC with support of Fire & Emergency Services.