Composer-Singer Bappi Lahiri paases away at 69

Story Highlights Alokesh Lahiri (27 November 1952 – 16 February 2022), popularly known as Bappi Lahiri, was an Indian singer, composer, politician and record producer. He popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and sang some of his own compositions.

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away- Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, known as the disco king of Bollywood, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15, after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm. Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday.

Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Disco Dancer’, and ‘Sharaabi’. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’.

The singer’s last appearance on the screen was with Salman Khan on reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was promoting his grandson Swastik’s new song ‘Baccha Party’.

In April last year, the singer had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid. He recovered after a few days.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022