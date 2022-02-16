ADVERTISMENT
National

Composer-Singer Bappi Lahiri paases away at 69

Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s.

February 16, 2022
0 1 minute read
Composer-Singer Bappi Lahiri paases Away at 69
Story Highlights
  • Alokesh Lahiri (27 November 1952 – 16 February 2022), popularly known as Bappi Lahiri, was an Indian singer, composer, politician and record producer. He popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and sang some of his own compositions.
ADVERTISEMENT

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away- Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, known as the disco king of Bollywood, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15, after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm. Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday.

Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Disco Dancer’, and ‘Sharaabi’. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’.

The singer’s last appearance on the screen was with Salman Khan on reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was promoting his grandson Swastik’s new song ‘Baccha Party’.

In April last year, the singer had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid. He recovered after a few days.

Related Articles

Tags
February 16, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules To Change From January 1

ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules To Change From January 1

December 29, 2021
Salman Khan gets bitten by non venomous snake at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan gets bitten by non venomous snake at Panvel farmhouse

December 26, 2021
Omicron: Activate War Rooms, Night Curfews, Centre Tells States

Omicron: Activate War Rooms, Night Curfews, Centre Tells States

December 21, 2021
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

December 21, 2021
Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

December 19, 2021
Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

December 18, 2021
Arunachal: Governor participates in the 1971 war commemoration celebration

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 1971 war commemoration celebration

December 17, 2021
7-year-old boy tests positive for Omicron in Bengal

7-year-old boy tests positive for Omicron in Bengal

December 15, 2021
CDS General Bipin Rawat, Chopper Crashes, Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat 

LIVE UPDATE- CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crashes, 5 Dead

December 8, 2021
Newly Constructed road cracks up after BJP MLA smashes coconut during inauguration in UP's Bijnor

Newly Constructed road cracks up after BJP MLA smashes coconut during inauguration in UP’s Bijnor

December 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button