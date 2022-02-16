Arunachal: DKGCT signed a tripartite MoU with University of Delhi & Hindu College under V2 Scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang has signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 15, 2022 under the Vidya Vistar Scheme (V2 Scheme), an initiative of University of Delhi and Hindu College, Delhi to establish academic linkages between its Colleges and Departments with corresponding institute in remote areas of the country.

Under the scheme the Hindu College, Delhi shall extend its academic resources and facilities available for the V2 Scheme with an aim to be a catalyst for the faster growth of Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang. Similarly, the College shall also share its academic resources in the fields of academic, education and research.

The partner institutes shall also organize online/offline lectures, workshops, trainings, meetings and other programmes for capacity building of the faculty members. To the extent possible, visits of faculties will be facilitated for the purpose.

The Teachers and researchers of both the Partner institutes may be engaged in Joint Research activities and be co-investigators in the research programmes submitted to funding agencies.

Library resources may be shared for providing support in capacity building of the faculty and for improvement of their teaching and research skills between the partner institutes.

To forge mutually beneficial linkages with its partners through various platforms so as to initiate and initiate innovation activities and boost start-ups.