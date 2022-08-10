Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

NEW DELHI- Popular comedian and actor, Raju Srivastava, 59, reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out at his gym in New Delhi, Today’s this morning.

His team confirmed the same to a news portal, “Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious.”

Reportedly, Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Even though he’s recovering, he is going to be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

Raju, one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country, is a popular name on television.

He has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge”.

He has appeared in Hindi films like “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He was one of the contestants on “Bigg Boss” season three.

Raju is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

Raju has done several popular shows on television including The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was last seen two weeks ago in India’s Laughter Champion.