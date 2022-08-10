National

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Even though he's recovering, he is going to be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

August 10, 2022
0 1 minute read
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

NEW DELHI- Popular comedian and actor, Raju Srivastava, 59, reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out at his gym in New Delhi, Today’s this morning.

His team confirmed the same to a news portal, “Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious.”

Reportedly, Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Also Read- Chum Darang on playing Bhumi Pednekar’s girlfriend in Badhaai Do

Related Articles

Even though he’s recovering, he is going to be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

Raju, one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country, is a popular name on television.

He has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge”.

He has appeared in Hindi films like “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He was one of the contestants on “Bigg Boss” season three.

Also Read- Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ to release in theatres on Nov 25 2022

Raju  is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

Raju has done several popular shows on television including The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was last seen two weeks ago in India’s Laughter Champion.

Tags
August 10, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

CBI arrests Power Grid ED, 5 Executives of Tata Projects in graft case

CBI arrests Power Grid ED, 5 Executives of Tata Projects in graft case

July 7, 2022
International Yoga Day: 50,000 ITBP personnel perform Yoga at 19,000 feet in sub-zero temperature locations

International Yoga Day: 50,000 ITBP personnel perform Yoga at 19,000 feet in sub-zero temperature locations

June 21, 2022
Agneepath Row: Protests In Bihar, Rjasthan, UP Against Army Recruitment Scheme

Agneepath Row: Protests In Bihar, Rjasthan, UP Against Army Recruitment Scheme

June 16, 2022
Prophet row: Thane Police Website Hacked; Hacker Demands Apology to Muslims

Prophet row: Thane Police Website Hacked; Hacker Demands Apology to Muslims

June 14, 2022
Army jawan missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

Army jawan missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

June 11, 2022
WhatsApp bans over 16.6 lakh user accounts in India in April

WhatsApp bans over 16.6 lakh user accounts in India in April

June 2, 2022
Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi to visit Shimla on 31 May; interact with beneficiaries of program of 9 ministries

Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi to visit Shimla on 31 May; interact with beneficiaries of program of 9 ministries

May 30, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

May 27, 2022
Ladakh: Seven soldiers dead after army vehicle falls into Shyok river

Ladakh: Seven soldiers dead after army vehicle falls into Shyok river

May 27, 2022
IAS couple, who walked dog at Delhi stadium, transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh

IAS couple, who walked dog at Delhi stadium, transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh

May 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button