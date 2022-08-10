Arunachal: CoSAAP condemned the obstacles created by an MLA in performing duty

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), in an executive meeting held on 08th August, 2022 has strongly condemned the obstacles created by the legislator in implementing the historic and bold decision of the State Govt, informed Gonya Riba, Secretary General of CoSAAP.

Recently the Cabinet in a Meeting held on 29.06.2022 has decided, to cancel all the officiating/ functional appointments on Out of Turn basis by reverting the lower level functionaries from the higher level posts to the original substantive posts (from which they were posted to higher posts on officiating/ functional posts ) which was one of the persistent demands of CoSAAP.

In a telephonic discussion of an MLA and Executive Engineer (PHE&WS), Seppa Division which went viral in social media platforms, the MLA is dictating the officer and putting obstacle in doing his duty as per the direction of the State Govt.

Creating obstacle in performing the duty as per the decision of the Govt. and hurling personal verbal attack on the officer. The said act of the Legislator in the question is highly condemnable, and CoSAAP will not tolerate such type of ill treatment towards State Govt. employee without their fault in near future too, Riba added.

CoSAAP sincerely appeals all the general public to respect the sanctity of three pillars of the democracy; legislative, judiciary and executive. Conducive atmosphere should be maintained, and encroaching upon one another’s jurisdiction of work will create chaos in the society.

CoSAAP also had a consultative meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) on 1st August, 2022 in which the matter was condemned in unanimity.

Further, CoSAAP urge the State Govt. to implement the Cabinet decision of 29.06.2022 in regards to OTP/Functional/Officiating appointments in letter & spirit in all the Govt. departments in the state.