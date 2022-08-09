Arunachal: Mass Social Service held at Nginu

LONGCHAN- The Nginu Village Students Union conducted a Mass Social Service Programme at Circle headquarters, Longchan Circle (Nginu), covering various places starting from General ground Longchan including G.S.S. teaching staff headquarters, PHC and C.O office on the 8th of August, 2022, considering the govts. initiative, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, on the Occasion as for the celebration of upcoming 75th Independence day.

Nginu also has a great significance as it’s the land the Wanchos led by the chief of the village fought against the British Expeditions in 1875 and 1876.

In preparation of the celebration the Social Service was organised by Nginu Village Students Union (NVSU) was carried out under the banner of the same, which was also attended by Khamjat Ajang C.O. of Longchan Circle, Rajiv Wangsa ZPM of Longchan anchal block, the G.P.C of Nginu Village Smt. Nyalai Wangsa, all the GPMs, GBs, Women society, General Public of Nginu Village besides the students and energetic youths.

Their presence motivated, encouraged and boosted the working energy and interest of the organising team and the youths. The focus of the workplaces were all touched, thoroughly cleaned and done to perfection, leaving them as the most appealing environment.

It was a well organised and guided programme, which was successfully spearheaded under the leadership of Pangwang Wangsa ( President, NVSU), Ngamwang Wangsa (G.S., NVSU) and Wanggoy Pansa (Assistant Social service secretary NVSU), with all the other Executive membera of NVSU.

The programme though small was a huge success and indeed a step towards change. It was appreciated and loved by the Leaders present. To view it in even more beautiful way is the fact that the main focus of the programme was to celebrate the coming Independence day with a theme which said ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ and also a next level step to the existing mission of Swatch Bharat Abhiyan.