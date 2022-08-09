National

PM Modi’s assets rise by Rs 26 lakh to Rs 2.23 crore

He has no investment in any bond, share or mutual funds, does not own any vehicle, but has four gold rings valued at Rs 1.73 lakh, according to his declaration updated till March 31.

August 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
PM Modi's assets rise by Rs 26 lakh to Rs 2.23 crore

NEW DELHI-  Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore, mostly as bank deposits, but has no immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar, according to his latest disclosure about assets.

He has no investment in any bond, share or mutual funds, does not own any vehicle, but has four gold rings valued at Rs 1.73 lakh, according to his declaration updated till March 31.

Modi’s movable assets rose by Rs 26.13 lakh from a year ago, but he no longer owns the immovable assets which were worth Rs 1.1 crore as on March 31, 2021.

His assets total Rs 2,23,82,504 as on March 31, 2022, according to details uploaded on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website.

Related Articles

Watch Video 

The residential plot he jointly held with three other owners, each having an equal share, was purchased by him in October 2002 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The latest update said, “Immovable property Survey No. 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25 per cent is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated.”

The cash in hand with the prime minister as on March 31, 2022 was Rs 35,250 and his National Savings Certificates with post office were worth Rs 9,05,105 and had life insurance policies valued Rs 1,89,305.

Among the prime minister’s Cabinet colleagues who have declared their assets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has movables worth Rs 2.54 crore and immovable assets worth 2.97 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Of all the 29 Cabinet ministers, the ones who have declared their own and their dependents’ assets for the last fiscal also include Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala and G Kishan Reddy.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was a Cabinet minister in the last fiscal and demitted office in July, has also declared his assets.

Tags
August 9, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

International Yoga Day: 50,000 ITBP personnel perform Yoga at 19,000 feet in sub-zero temperature locations

International Yoga Day: 50,000 ITBP personnel perform Yoga at 19,000 feet in sub-zero temperature locations

June 21, 2022
Agneepath Row: Protests In Bihar, Rjasthan, UP Against Army Recruitment Scheme

Agneepath Row: Protests In Bihar, Rjasthan, UP Against Army Recruitment Scheme

June 16, 2022
Prophet row: Thane Police Website Hacked; Hacker Demands Apology to Muslims

Prophet row: Thane Police Website Hacked; Hacker Demands Apology to Muslims

June 14, 2022
Army jawan missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

Army jawan missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

June 11, 2022
WhatsApp bans over 16.6 lakh user accounts in India in April

WhatsApp bans over 16.6 lakh user accounts in India in April

June 2, 2022
Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi to visit Shimla on 31 May; interact with beneficiaries of program of 9 ministries

Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi to visit Shimla on 31 May; interact with beneficiaries of program of 9 ministries

May 30, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

May 27, 2022
Ladakh: Seven soldiers dead after army vehicle falls into Shyok river

Ladakh: Seven soldiers dead after army vehicle falls into Shyok river

May 27, 2022
IAS couple, who walked dog at Delhi stadium, transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh

IAS couple, who walked dog at Delhi stadium, transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh

May 27, 2022
Covid was 2nd biggest killer in 7 Indian states- RGI report

Covid was 2nd biggest killer in 7 Indian states- RGI report

May 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button