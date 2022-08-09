Arunachal

Arunachal: Capacity building programme under Mission Shiksha for PGTs begins at SCERT office

August 9, 2022
Five days Capacity building programme under Mission Shiksha for PGTs of Physics & Chemistry subjects started here at SCERT Itanagar on Monday.

ITANAGAR- Five days Capacity building programme under Mission Shiksha for PGTs of Physics & Chemistry subjects started here at SCERT Itanagar on Monday. Altogether about 60 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) of Physics & Chemistry subjects from the various Govt. Higher Secondary Schools of the State are attending the programme, which shall continue till 12th August 2022.

The programme is being imparted with the resource persons from SCERT and Faculties from Azim Premji University (APU), Bengaluru. It is worth mentioning that an MoU has been signed with APU for providing academic support to SCERT in imparting teachers training programmes in the state under Mission Shiksha. The training of PRTs & TGTs shall be imparted in the districts through the DIETs, for which State Resource Groups (SRGs) have been trained at SCERT with the help of APU.

Attending the inaugural session, Mr. Pige Ligu, (APCS), Director, SCERT Itanagar, exhorted the participants to attend the programme sincerely and to take back maximum benefits from the Resource Persons so that it would help them in their classroom transaction when they go back to their schools. He also said that Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics subjects should be taught diligently as these subjects requires extra dedication from both, the teacher and the taught, this was informed by Mrs. D. Y. Ringu, Deputy Director in an official release.

She also informed that similar capacity building programmes are scheduled in the coming months for the PGTs of the remaining subjects viz. Biology, Mathematics, Languages, Geography, History, Political Science, Economics and Accountancy as per the training calendar of SCERT.

Mr. Bango Palon, Joint Director & Mr. Mudang Omo, Assistant Director cum Coordinator of the programme also spoke on the occasion.

