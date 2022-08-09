Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 21 Madras Regiment

Go all out to raise the ‘Name and Fame’ of the Battalion: Governor to 21 MADRAS

August 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 21 Madras Regiment

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented the Governor’s Citation to 21st Battalion of The Madras Regiment at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 9th August 2022. Colonel Rajiv Koner, Commanding Officer, 21 MADRAS, Subedar Major S Ravi and Sepoy Sanjai P, Junior Most Jawan of 21 MADRAS received the Citation from the Governor.

The Governor cited 21 MADRAS for their professional competence and élan, which they have displayed in their operational role while deployed in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh. The Battalion, by their effective command and meticulously planned drills, has maintained the highest order of combat readiness, he said.

Felicitating the Commanding Officer and men of 21 MADRAS, the Governor advised that every individual of the Unit, irrespective of rank, must feel to be a stakeholder in the Battalion and must go all out to raise the ‘Name and Fame’ of the Battalion and thereby serve the nation with pride and good examples.

Related Articles
Tags
August 9, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Assam Rifles arrested one NSCN K-YA cadre in Longding

Arunachal: AR arrested one NSCN(K-YA) cadre in Longding

August 4, 2022
Arunachal: Azad Tapak wins 1st ever Mr Lu:tor 2022

Arunachal: Azad Tapak wins 1st ever Mr Lu:tor 2022

August 4, 2022
Arunachal: State Level Workshop on 'Silk Samagra-2' held at Namsai

Arunachal: State Level Workshop on ‘Silk Samagra-2’ held at Namsai

August 3, 2022
Itanagar: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ launched at IMC office

Itanagar: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ launched at IMC office

August 3, 2022
Arunachal Governor addresses annual conference of SPs and Commandants

Arunachal: Governor addresses annual conference of SPs and Commandants

August 3, 2022
Arunachal: Consul General of Bhutan calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Consul General of Bhutan calls on the Governor

August 3, 2022
Arunachal: KDOWS serves 15 days ultimatum to police to nab the murderer of Lt. Tamik Taki

Arunachal: KDOWS serves 15 days ultimatum to police to nab the murderer of Lt. Tamik Taki

August 3, 2022
Arunachal: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched

Arunachal: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched

August 2, 2022
Arunachal: Army’s eastern command GOC-in-C calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Army’s eastern command GOC-in-C calls on the Governor

August 2, 2022
Arunachal: Taggu inaugurates Tribal heritage building of Lamrung Gangging in Pasighat

Arunachal: Taggu inaugurates Tribal heritage building of Lamrung Gangging in Pasighat

August 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button