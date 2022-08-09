Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 21 Madras Regiment

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented the Governor’s Citation to 21st Battalion of The Madras Regiment at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 9th August 2022. Colonel Rajiv Koner, Commanding Officer, 21 MADRAS, Subedar Major S Ravi and Sepoy Sanjai P, Junior Most Jawan of 21 MADRAS received the Citation from the Governor.

The Governor cited 21 MADRAS for their professional competence and élan, which they have displayed in their operational role while deployed in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh. The Battalion, by their effective command and meticulously planned drills, has maintained the highest order of combat readiness, he said.

Felicitating the Commanding Officer and men of 21 MADRAS, the Governor advised that every individual of the Unit, irrespective of rank, must feel to be a stakeholder in the Battalion and must go all out to raise the ‘Name and Fame’ of the Battalion and thereby serve the nation with pride and good examples.