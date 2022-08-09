Arunachal: Assam Rifles officer injured in firing by militants in Pangsau Pass

ITANAGAR- An Assam Rifles officer was injured on Tuesday in an incident of firing by suspected militants on troops of the paramilitary force from across the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident took place near Pangsau Pass as the insurgents fired on a patrolling team of Assam Rifles, he said.

Militants from across the Myanmar border on Monday opened fire on Assam Rifles troops in Arunachal Pradesh. The firing took place in Tirap Changlang area. One personnel sustained injuries in the attack, informed Defence Public Relations Officer, Tezpur.

“Incident of firing on AR tps by militant gps from across Indo Myanmar Border took place early morning today in gen area Tirap Changlang. AR tps undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for forthcoming ID 2022. 1 x JCO sustained minor injury in hand,” the Defence PRO tweeted.

It was reported that the Assam Rifles troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling in the area ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The second incident of firing was reported from Noklak district in Nagaland.

Militants from NSCN(KYA) and ULFA(I) opened fire at Assam Rifles personnel at a border outpost. There are no reports of casualties yet and police officers have rushed to the spot, said Sandeep Tamgadge, senior officer with Nagaland police.