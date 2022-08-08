Arunachal: Ninong Ering launches Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Along with the rest of the country and the state, the Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering today launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and sale of National Flags to Govt. employees; PRI leaders, etc. organized by Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Ruksin office amidst the presence of government officials, PRI leaders (ZPMs) etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Ering said this year we are celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, and to mark the occasion, citizens of the country are encouraged to hoist the Tiranga at their homes from August 13 to 15. “With the initiative of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi across the country and Chief Minister, Pema Khandu here in the state, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being launched here today at my Assembly constituency and the national flag will be hoisted in all the households.

People of Arunachal Pradesh have been very patriotic since from the beginning and our people respects and honours our national flag”, added Ering.

The Ering also said all efforts are underway to make the abhiyan a success to cover all the households 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency. ADC Ruksin, administrative officers of Bilat, Sille-Oyan including the elected members are to ensure that the National Flag reaches every household of the 37th Pasighat West.

Known throughout the country as a patriotic state, with ‘Jai Hind’ used as a greeting when people meet, especially the Gaon Burahs in the villages, the Ering said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is one great opportunity for people to exhibit their unflinching patriotism.