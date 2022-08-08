Arunachal

Arunachal: Heavy rains havoc in Itanagar, Naharlagun

devastated several roads in Lumla subdivision of Tawang

August 8, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy rains havoc in Itanagar, Naharlagun

ITANAGAR-  ( By Geli Riba )  Heavy rains have caused havoc in Arunachal Pradesh with the swollen Papu river in Naharlagun leaving a trail of devastation in the  Press Colony, officials said.

Ten temporary houses were totally damaged, while 11 cars and two-wheeler were washed away by the flood water, they said.

A woman was killed in Itanagar’s Lobi-Panchali area on Monday after her house was swept away in a landslide triggered by a swollen stream amid incessant rains, police said.

The woman, identified as Rina Gwala, was a daily wager from Assam. She lived in a makeshift house, which was swept away by the landslide around 4.30 am, they said.

In the Tawang district near the China border, the rains have devastated several roads in Lumla subdivision, snapping connectivity.

A General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) canteen, a garage, two shops and a car were washed away by a landslide at Zero Point in Mangnam village, Lumla legislator Jambey Tashi told PTI over the phone.

All efforts are being made to restore communication and rehabilitate the victims, he said.

August 8, 2022
