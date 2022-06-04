Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifles asked villagers to Stand united against insurgents

Over 130 Village Chiefs, Gaon Burah’s, GPCs, Zilla Parishad Members attended the security meet.

June 4, 2022
LONGDING-  The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles urged the villagers to take a united stand against insurgents and encourage the Wancho cadres to shun the path of violence and surrender before security forces and police.

The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a security meeting in Circuit House of Longding Dist. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the present security situation in view of the spree of kidnappings/detentions of locals village authorities by NSCN K-YA and find a way ahead.

The security meeting was chaired by the Commandant of the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles Col KS Gill.  Along with him, Dakli Gara EAC Longding and Banghang Tangjang DySP Longding Police were also present in the meeting.

Over 130 Village Chiefs, Gaon Burah’s, GPCs, Zilla Parishad Members attended the security meet. The highlight of the meeting was that the 48 family members of the active insurgents of Wancho region were also present in the meeting.

While appreciating the Wanchos in particular and the people of insurgency infested areas Tirap Changlang and Longding Districts for the historic peace protest rally organised by them on 30 May to express their deep resentment against illegal activities of insurgents, the security forces assured them that Assam Rifles and Police will make an all out effort to deny space to insurgent groups in Longding District.

The Commandant of the Assam Rifles Battalion urged the village authorities to take a united stand against insurgency and encourage the Wancho cadres to shun the path of violence and surrender before security forces and police.

The village authorities pledged that they will not concede to the illegal demands of ransom by insurgents on account of surrender and defections. They also unanimously decided not to allow any fresh recruitment from their respective villages to under ground organizations in future.

The family members of the active insurgents assured the security forces that they will make a sincere endeavour to convince their family members to surrender before security forces and police.

It is worth mentioning that the recent incidents of Wanchos openly defying insurgent activities are indicative of their growing faith in the security forces and local police.

