Arunachal: World Environment Day observed at SCCZ

ZIRO- A plantation drive was carried out here today at Saint Claret College, Ziro campus as a part of the observance of World Environment Day 2022. Around 30 saplings were planted on campus in view of converting the demarcated area into a tree park.

The plantation drive was organised by the Department of Geography, Saint Claret College, Ziro in collaboration with Eco Club & Swachata Action Plan of the college.

The saplings (Thuja Compectus, Cupresus torulosa, Cryptomeria japonica, and Cerasus cerosoides) were provided under the patronage of the Divisional Forest Officer of the Hapoli Forest Division, Abhinav Kumar, IFS.

Principal of the college, Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz distributed saplings to a few students, who took part in the plantation drive along with all the Staff of the College. He exhorted the students to spread awareness of planting trees.

He stressed that small steps such as plantation drives, disposing waste appropriately, and reducing the carbon footprint will have rich benefits for the future.