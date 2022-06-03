Assam: International Conference on India’s Act East Policy organized by RGU concludes

GUWAHATI- A two-day international conference on India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Developments: Problems and Prospects, with more than 130 delegates and around 50 research papers from India and abroad, concluded today at The Assam Royal Global University (RGU). The event was a success in discussing various Act East Policy related developments.

The valedictory session was addressed by Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain, Chairperson (Academics), RGU. Prof. M Rafikul Awal, University of Texas, also addressed the gathering during the session.

Interactive session was held between speakers and paper presenters who presented papers related to various Act East Policy issues.

Prof. Buragohain stated that the discission on Act East Policy from the academic standpoint has great significance as these discourses generate multiple perspectives which are necessary for strategic implementation of the policy.

Prof. M Rafikul Awal in his address appreciated the effort of the RGU in organizing such an important conference, the recommendations of which can be of value to the Government of India.

It needs to be mentioned that the inauguration ceremony of the conference, held on 2nd June was graced by Manvendra Pratap Singh (IAS), Secretary, Act East Policy Affairs department, Dr. Shah Md. Tanvir Monsur, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Phurpa Tshering, Vice Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Government, eminent academicians from India and abroad along with students and faculty members of RGU.

Prof. (Dr.) Swabera Islam, the Convenor of the international conference delivered the welcome address during the inauguration, while eminent academician as well as policy maker Prof (Dr.) Akbaruddin Ahmed, Former VC, The Darul-ihsan University and Chairperson of Policy Research Centre (PRC), Dhaka delivered the keynote address. Plenary session of the conference was addressed by Prof. M.P. Bezbaruah, Dept of Economics, Gauhati University and R.S. Joshi, Former Chairman of Federation of Industry & Commerce of North East Region (FINER).

Royal Global University Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) S P Singh, Chief Advisor Prof. MK Chaudhuri, Chairperson (Academic) Prof. A K Buragohain, Executive Vice President Ankur Pansari and the Registrar of the university Dr. Diganta Munshi were present during the inauguration ceremony along with faculty and students of RGU.

During the inauguration, the Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof. (Dr.) SP Singh said that such events will help in articulating the changes and modifications in policies of international trade to bring about desired benefits to this region.