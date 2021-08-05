Arunachal: Webinar focuses on positive approach towards NEP

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- A national webinar on ‘positive approach towards National Education Policy-2020’ was organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University’s Psychology Department.

Addressing the inaugural session, VC Prof. Saket Kushwaha emphasized on the importance of keeping one’s mindset open to envisage positive change. He said that one has to stay firm on ground and explore more for better outcomes.

Pro-VC Prof. Amitava Mishra highlighted the importance of the learning of mother tongue and various important aspects of the NEP-2020.

Registrar, Dr. N. T. Rikam highlighted the role of academicians and universities in taking forward the positive side of the NEP to the masses.

The first technical session was delivered by Prof. N. K. Bishnoi, Dean (Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences), Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar. The second session was chaired by Dr. Rama Shankar Yadav, Assistant Professor, IIM, Rohtak.

Nearly 100 participants attended the webinar through Google Meet which included faculty members of various departments of RGU and participants from all over India.

Earlier the welcome address was delivered by Dr. Dharmeshawri Lourembam, Convener of the national webinar and HoD (in-charge)Psychology Department, RGU.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Satchit Prasun Mandal, Co-convenor of the program.