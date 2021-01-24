Arunachal: WASE, police seized drugs near Diking village, Woman peddler managed to flee

PASIGHAT- ( By-Maksam Tayeng )- A woman suspected to be selling drugs in her rented house near Diking village here at Pasighat was jointly raided by activists of Women Against Social Evils (WASE) and police on Saturday evening and seized several packed of drugs including some cash, but the woman drug peddler fled from the house.

Informing about the incident, WASE General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong said that, the team WASE received information of a woman selling drugs at William Nagar areas near Diking village after which they informed the police and they jointly raided the house of one Anjita Morang who managed to flee when raiding team were busy searching for more drugs.

“Large numbers of Ganja/Marijuana rolled in papers and loose ones packed in plastic meant for selling including readymade cones/chilums for smoking ganjas and some cash amount of Rs. 8000 were seized”, added Moyong.

But the lady peddler fled from the spot by taking advantage of raiding team busy in searching for more drugs, the WASE team informed further. The search of the absconding woman continued till in the late evening even in the nearby agricultural fields where youths from nearby Runne village also joined.

Public and youths are coming out openly and supporting WASE in their fight against drug abuse and drug trafficking, informed WASE President, Yamik Dulom Darang. She also expressed her thankfulness to Runne village youths for their timely help and support to WASE. A case has been registered against the absconding drug peddler vide Pasighat PS Case No. 09/2021 U/S 20(B) NDPS Act.