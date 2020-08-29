Arunachal: Seven IRBn jawans injured in Bus-Dumper collision near Bogibeel

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Seven IRBn jawans injured as their Bus collided with a Dumper near Bogibeel on Saturday morning at around 10 am, informed R P Upadhayaya, DGP, Arunachal Pradesh. The bus is belonging to 1st India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Namsangmukh carrying security personnels from Itanagar to its headquarter.

DGP informed that ” the bus carrying jawans of 1st IRBn returning to their Headquarter at Namsangmukh near Deomali in Tirap district meet with an accident in Assam. The accident occurred 3 kilometer ahead of reaching of Bogibeel bridge in Dhemaji district this morning at around 10 am. Seven personnel has received injury and all have been given medical treatment and reportedly out of danger. He said.

As per report, the Bus was on its way from Itanagar to Namsangmukh and before reaching the Bogibeel bridge around 3 KM ahead a Dumper (Truck) coming from opposite direction hit the bus injuring seven personnel.

An FIR have been given at Silapathar Police station of Dhemaji district this afternoon and the technical aspect will be investigated by MV Inspector on Monday and necessary action will be initiated by the Silapathar police. DGP said.

Another Bus from Tirap district has been send to carry the security personnel to headquarter at Namsangmukh and officer from nearby East Siang district (Pasighat) has also been sent to the scene to help and support personnels. DGP added.