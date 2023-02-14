Arunachal: RRU team win 9 Gold medals in All India Inter-University Wushu Championship

PASIGHAT- Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus ( RRU ) team win 9 Gold medals in All India Inter-University Wushu Championship held at Chandigarh recently.

Total of 6 players from Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus participated by representing Rashtriya Raksha University team in recently concluded All India Inter-University Wushu Championship at Chandigarh University from 7th to 11th February’ 2023.

The team, which consisted of nine participants of the RRU contingent, managed to win 11 medals, including nine gold, one silver, and one bronze. Girls from RRU’s Pasighat campus managed to win seven gold and one silver medal in various Sanda and Taolu competitions.

Miss Naorem Roshibina Devi, who is studying in the Diploma in Police Science (DIPS) course at RRU’s Arunachal Pradesh Campus, won the women’s 60 kg category, and Miss Onilu tega (also enrolled in the DIPS Diploma course A.P.), won the 52 kg category in the Sanda event. While Mercy Ngaimong of the same course (DIPS at A.P. campus) secured 2 Gold and 1 Silver at the Taolu event, Miss Nyeman Wangsu (DIPS) managed to win 3 Gold. Miss Mepung Lamgu also won 2 Gold. In addition to these girls, Mr. Raj Malhar earned a bronze.

Details of the medalist from RRU Pasighat Campus:

Sanda Event: Naorem Roshibina devi wins Gold in 60kg. Onilu Tega wins- Gold in 52kg category.

Taolu Event: Nyeman Wangsu wins 3 Gold in changquan, Daoshu and Gunshu events. Mercy Ngaimong wins 1 Gold each in Jianshu and Qiangshu, and 1 silver medal in Changquan events. : 1 Silver. Mepung lamgu wins two Gold in Taijiquan and Taijijian events and Raj Malhar wins one Bronze in Taijiquan event.