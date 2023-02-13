ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tana Tada, Advisory Board Member GJNYCC Toru 2023 passes away

He Was The Advisory Board Member Of Golden Jubilee Celebration Of Toru Nyokum Yullo And Was A Dedicated Public Leader.

Last Updated: February 13, 2023
TORU- The Nyokum Yullo Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee Toru-2023 Has Declared One Day Mourning On 14th February In Respect Of Late Tana Tada, who expired On 13th February. He Was The Advisory Board Member Of Golden Jubilee Celebration Of Toru Nyokum Yullo And Was A Dedicated Public Leader.

Late Tana Tada was borne on 1969, his area of interest on social revolutionaries. He was a promising and inevitable promoter of Horticulture and Agriculture. Besides this, he was a very good human being.

He was G.P.M Pawar Panchayat for 1992-1995.  A.S.M Pawar Panchayat for 2003-2008. Chairman Sagalee Farmer’s Federation for 2012-2015, Chairman Arunachal Farmer’s Producer Co-operative Society- from 2015 to till date, and  Advisory Board Member GJNYCC Toru 2023 till date.

In a condolence message, Taba Rama, chairman GJNYCCT-2023, stated that “  I am deeply distressed and anguished to learn about the sudden and untimely demise of  Tana Tada. I convey my heat felt condolence to the bereaved family members, relatives, beloved ones and pray to almighty God to give them abundant strength to bcar the irreparable loss. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace in heavenly abode

Meanwhile in an official order Taba Rama, chairman GJNYCCT-2023,  stated that, on the day of mourning,  mass social service proposed on 14th February is deferred to 16th February 2023, all  food stalls to be closed up to 12:30 PM, and no games and sport activities up to 12:30 PM.

