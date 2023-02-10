Arunachal: Stalls open at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration

TORU- The official inauguration of the Nyokum Stalls of Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration 2023 was held on Friday at GJ Nyokum ground, Toru.

The special occasion was graced by Ex ASM Chairperson Sagalee and MD of TK & Sons Techi Kaha as the chief guest. and social worker Tana Tahin attended as the guest of honour.

While addressing the Media, Chief guest Techi Kaha and Guest of honour Tana Tahin appealed to the stall owners and the organizing committee to keep a minimal price for the stall rents and stall items like local cuisine and brew of the stall at affordable price so that every walk of life can taste the flavor of Nyokum festival. They also suggested the organiser to enhance the traditional to poster and promote the culture and practices.

They further gave their best wishes to the Nyokum committee and to all the Nyishi brethren for a safe and joyous Nyokum celebration.