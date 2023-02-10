Arunachal: Tsering Lhamu of BJP wins Lungla bypoll unopposed

TAWANG- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tsering Lhamu was elected unopposed from 1-lungla ST assembly constituency. The returning officer RD Thungon handed over the certificate of election to Tsering Lhamu on being elected uncontested from the said constituency this evening.

The certificate was given in presence of MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, MLA Dirang Phurpa Tsering, Dy. DEO Tawang Rinchin Leta, ARO Tsering Choden, padmashree awardee lama Thupten Phuntsok, Senior monks from Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse and representative monks of other various monasteries of Tawang, Secretary General,Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) and other important public leaders from Tawang and Lungla.

In her message to the people, Tsering Lhamu the first Women Legislator from Tawang conveyed her gratitude to the other political parties for supporting her candidature for the bye election to 1-Lungla ST assembly constituency which fall vacant due to sudden demise of her husband late Jambey Tashi.

She expressed her gratitude to the people of Lungla constituency for having faith on her, and said that she will give her best effort to accomplish the unfinished projects initiated during her late husband, she sought cooperation from all to continue the developmental works under lungla constituency.

She conveyed her gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu alongwith all the legislators of Arunachal Pradesh state and its people for being kind, sympathetic and support to her and family.