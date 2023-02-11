Arunachal: ZVCMS organizes free eye camps for commercial truck drivers

ZIRO- The Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society ( ZVCMS ) organized free eye check-up camps for commercial truck drivers at various locations in the district recently.

Conducted in a span of seven days, the camp was organized at three locations in the district as per work order assigned and sponsored by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Road Safety Cell, Govt. of India.

The first camp was held at Yazali near police check gate from 4th to 7th February while the second camp was conducted at Yachuli police check gate on 8th and 9th February. The third camp was organized at

Potin highway road on 10th and 11th February. Around 100 commercial truck drivers ferrying essential food and commercial items to the four districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi and Kurung Kumey were provided free eye checkups and the cost of their spectacles reimbursed as per Govt. provision, informed chairman ZVCMS Rubu Tadii and ophthalmologist Gyati Takka General Hospital Ziro Ngilyang Tajo.