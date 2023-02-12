President Appoints Lt. General K T Parnaik, As New Governor Of Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The President of India on Sunday appointed Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as the new Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, and Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Union Territory.

President’s Secretariat, in an official communication, announced the appointment of BD Mishra as the new LG of Ladakh, after accepting the resignation of R.K Mathur as the LG of the Union territory. Mathur was appointed as the first LG in October 2019.

Arunachal: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.

These other appointments were also announced today –

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

The list of new Governors: