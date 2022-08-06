Arunachal: Prominent academician of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast Tamo Mibang passes away

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayen )- One of the prominent academicians of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Itanagar, Prof. Tamo Mibang, 67 breathed his last at around 1.55 pm today in his Mirku Dapi village, Pasighat due to prolonged illness.

Late Mibang was born on 1st July 1955 at Jomo village of Rumgong block in Siang district, but later got settled in Pasighat. He was born to late Takar Mibang and Mrs Yater Mibang, but his father died during his early age. Beginning from a humble life struggle, late Mibang went on to achieve high whose life and success story was and will be an inspiration for many.

After doing his graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat during 1973, he did his MA from Guwahati University and Ph. D. from Dibrugarh University in the subsequent years.

Late Mibang had written several books like Social Change of Arunachal Pradesh, Folk Tales of Northeast India, Ethenomedicine of the Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, Understanding Tribal Religion (witten with S.K. Choudhury, Marriage in Tribal Societies (edited with MC Behra) and he had also contributed several articles in many journals.

Before serving the lone university of Arunachal Pradesh, RGU as Vice-Chancellor from the year 2012 after getting appointed by the then President of of India, PranabMukherjee, late Mibang worked under various capacities like HoD of Anthropology, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Pro-VC, Director of Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies etc.

As per records provided by his son, late Mibang also served as a President of Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samity, Chief Patron of Adi Baane Kebang, founding member of Adi Agom Kebang and was currently serving as Vice-President of Vidhya Bharati (All India Eastern Zone).

Late Mibang is survived by his wife, 2 sons, 3 daughters-in-law, 3 grandsons and 4 granddaughters. His last rites will be held tomorrow, informed Daniel Mibang, son, to this reporter at the residence of late Mibang.

Meanwhile condolences are pouring in from all quarters. The Ato Kuming Olung Society in which Mibang clan are part of, led by Tadom Mibang, President and Ado Burang, Secretary General has also expressed their deepest condolence on the demise of Late Mibang as he was a torch bearer for their Society.

Along with The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) state’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, Assembly Speaker, PD Sona, 37th Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering, 39th Mebo MLA, Lombo Tayeng, 40th Mariyang-Geku MLA, Kanggong Taku, 38 Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong, Dy. Commissioner East Siang district, Tayi Taggu and others have all expressed their heartfelt condolence on the demise of late Mibang. They have termed late Mibang’s demise as a huge loss to the Adis in particular and Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast in general. The void which he has left behind will be felt in generations to come.