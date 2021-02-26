Arunachal: Nyokum Yullo celebrated in Longding with a difference

LONGDING- Nyokum Yullo one of the largest agricultural festival of Nyishi community was celebrated with a difference in the longding district. The celebration was given a humane touch, the celebration started off with tree plantation drive in the District Hospital and also distribution of fruit amongst the patients in the hospital by the Nyishi community people living in the district carried out.

Speaking at the occasion Langkung Radhe STO the Chairman of the Nyokum celebration, talked about the importance of preserving the indigenous traditions and culture.

Gyamar Amte CO briefed the gathering about the origin and importance of the Nyokum celebration.

Shri Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner who was The Chief guest of the celebration said that in order to protect our identity we have to protect our tradition and culture.

He appreciated Nyishi community in longding for preserving promoting and showcasing their culture richness in a beautiful manner. The program ended with brief cultural event and a feast.