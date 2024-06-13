Arunachal: Ninong Ering sworn-in as Pro tem Speaker

ITANAGAR- Ninong Ering, one of the senior members of the 8th State Legislative Assembly, was sworn in as the Pro tem Speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, in an official ceremony at the Vivekananda Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th June 2024.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) administered the oath to Ering.

Ering will perform the duties of the office of the Pro tem Speaker in the eighth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh until the Speaker shall have been chosen by the Assembly.

He will administer oaths to the newly-elected legislators of the State Legislative Assembly when the House is convened.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Cabinet Ministers were present on the occasion amongst others.