Arunachal: Nabam Rebia inaugurates new building of Kimin CHC

KIMIN: The Rajya Sabha Member Nabam Rebia inaugurated the newly constructed RCC building of Kimin Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kimin township in Papum pare district today.

The CHC has been constructed by Doimukh PWD Division at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 Crore under SIDF.

A Solar powered geo-thermal based heating and cooling system in CHC Campus also installed which was by Department of Science & Technology at an estimated cost of Rs. 70 Lakh and implemented by Arunachal Pradesh state council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) with technology provided by The Energy Research Institute (TERI) New Delhi.

Both the project has been dedicated for the service of the people of Kimin.

Addressing a public function Rebia congratulated the team of scientist who implemented the Geo-thermal power system for heating and cooling in CHC campus.

Terming it as a great asset and urge upon the people to protect such system and project for the service of humanity. He said.

The newly constructed hospital (CHC) would much helpful in nursing the suffering of hundreds and thousand of ailing people.

Referring to memorandum submitted by medical department, Rebia said that I will request the Health Minister and department of Health concern to process for residential accommodation of medical staffs at Kimin and assured to provide a power transformer to the medical dept.

Guest of honour Kimin ZPM Bamang Yayu in her address said that the under construction DBT centre will be a great help for all section of society once completed.

Director (Science and Technology) CD Mungyak while said that ” the geothermal-based heating and cooling system, a pilot project jointly implemented by Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology and The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) at Community Health Centre Kimin, wich offers more than 30% energy saving, cooling and heating facility without loss of water. The project was funded by DST, Govt. of India. He said.

The system is also integrated with Solar Power which makes it green. He said

APSCS&T Chairman Bamang Mangha in his address said that ” the geothermal-based heating and cooling system at Kimin CHC was a pilot project of the department and, the same project will be taken up in other district also. Mangha said.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu, DMO Dr K Perme, HoDs of Kimin circle. Officers and officials of Department of Science & Technology, department of Health, elected PRI Leaders, public leaders, social workers, GBs and general pubic among other were present on the occasion.