Arunachal: 4 Corps GOC calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR – The General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps, Lt. General Ravin Khosla , AVSM, SM, VSM called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd February 2021. They discussed security issues, including law and order and civil-army relationship.

The Governor emphasised that the security of every inch of the land must be ensured and at the same time a sense of security be instilled amongst the people. He said that the spilling over of insurgency has affected the three eastern districts of the State in addition to four Police Stations of Roing, Sunpura, Namsai and Mahadevpur.

Concerned about the safety of the people against extortion, intimidation and unlawful detention by the insurgent, the Governor said that strict vigil must be maintained so that over-ground workers are stopped from disturbing the peace and developmental process in the State. Exchange of intelligence amongst the army, police and administration must be fast and in real time for effective countermeasures by the State, he said.

The Governor advised the General Officer Commanding 4 Corps to focus on better Civil-Army relationship to strengthen the local support for the defence in all eventualities. He also stressed on the local welfare measures, which the Armed Forces so gracefully provide for the civilian population in the remote border areas, including the proactive provision of medical facilities to the people.