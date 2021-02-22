Arunachal: Mass protest against delay in completion of outdoor stadium at Aalo

AALO- Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by Galo People Federation (GFP) today organizing the public Rally in Aalo, in protest against the inordinate delay in construction of Outdoor Stadium at Aalo which was sanctioned under SPA 2013-14.

The organization has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu through West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi citing problems for the immediate requirement of outdoor stadium and immediate completion of the incomplete stadium in the district headquarter alongwith other stadiums of state.

The memorandum submitted to the Aalo DC said that the allocation of required funds for early completion of Outdoor Stadium at Aalo, West Siang District sanctioned under SPA 2013-14 but the work is yet to be completed.

The letter of Assurance for allocation of Rs 35 Crore for construction of Outdoor Stadium at Aalo from state government in the upcoming Budget Session 2021-22 w.e.f 25th Feb to 8th March 2021 is needed and the state government should ensure the fund release so that the important project is compelled and being dedicated to the public service. The memorandum said.

The long pending demand for construction of outdoor stadium at Aalo was sanctioned in financial year 2013-14. However, the Tender formalities took time due to re-routing of the Project from the erstwhile Planning Commission to the present, Niti Aayog.

Finally, the construction works starts on 06.03.2017 with 24 (Twenty Four) Months i.e 05.03.2019, as completion target year of the Project. But even after elapse of 4 (Four) long years, the Project is yet to be completed. Only 10-15% of structure has been achieved till by the construction agency. The memorandum said.

Whereas the same projects at Yupia, Ziro, Pasighat and Daporijo sanctioned during same year has been completed which was executed by the Urban Development & Housing Department GoAP, but the projects i.e Aalo, Tezu and Chimpu which are being executed by Sports (Erstwhile Sports & Youth Affairs) Department is yet to see any tangible progress even after the expiry of targeted completion year. The memorandum added.