Arunachal: MoS Panchayati Raj takes stock of developments taking place at Ziro

ZIRO- Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil took stock of the various developments taking place at Lower Subansiri District during his one-day visit to the District Hq. here today.

The Minister took a review meeting of all the centrally sponsored programmes with Heads of Offices and Zilla Parishad Members at the District Secretariat conference hall. He advised the departments to work on ‘convergence mode’ and deliver seamless service to people as envisioned by the central Govt.

Appreciating the people of the state for being patriotic, straight forward and receptive to guests, the Minister assured to visit Ziro again and spend a few days during his next visit. ‘I am enchanted by the beauty of Ziro and I am inclined to visit again sooner or later, he said.

Later the Minister inaugurated the Panchayat Bhawan-cum-Common Service Centre at Biiri, Eco Friendly Children Park with Fish Pond at Nago Putu and distributed farm machineries to few beneficiaries under Sub-Mission on Agriculture Machineries at Subansiri Sadan.

The Minister also visited the Seeh Amrit Sarovar, the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) ground and Siddheswar Nath Temple prior to his departure back to Itanagar.

The visiting Union Minister was accorded a warm welcome at Subansiri Sadan by local MLA-cum-Minister Agriculture and Allied Er. Tage Taki, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and HoD’s.