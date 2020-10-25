Arunachal: Likha Tara receives warm welcome after elected as KAI President

Itanagar- Likha Tara who was re-elected as the president of Karate Association of India (KAI) has been given warm welcome at Hollongi checkgate today.

Earlier to this assignment he was holding the post of President Arunachal Pradesh Karate Association and vice president of the Karate Association of India (KAI).

He is the first from North East to be elected as the president of KAI, and also became the first from Arunachal Pradesh to head any national level sports association.

A state gold medal recipient in 2005, Tara, black belt 7 DAN, had served as police officer from 1982 to 2003. He was also the Karate instructor of Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa from 1989-1998, and had served as vice chairman of Sports Authority of Arunachal from 2012 to 2015.

Tara, the founder of AKA, has been working silently for the promotion and development of Karate in Arunachal Pradesh since last 39 years along with his team of dedicated officials.

In his arrival to state today hundreds of his supporters, well wishers, friends and members from Likha Welfare Society today give him warm reception at Hollongi check gate. The people has been waiting since morning for his arrival and reception.

Speaking to media, Tara assured his full support for development of Karate and all discipline of sports so that the name and fame of sports of Arunachal Pradesh and NE region remain at height.

He said I have been elected unopposed from all members state and thanks all to reposed their faith in his leadership. ” I shall coordinate with Sports and Youth affairs ministry, government of India and state goverment for development of games and sports” Tara said.

He appeal the youths to maintain good health to remain fit fine with a healthy body and sound mind.

The welcome and reception programme was organised by Likha Welfare Society (LWS) and Likha Youth Association (LYA)