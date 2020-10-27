Arunachal: Bamang Felix inaugurates two bridges  in Nyobia and Sangram

Sangram: Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix inaugurated two CC bridges in Nyobia and Sangram circle in Kurung Kumey district.

Among these two bridges, one on Payin river measuring 15 meter and another one RCC double lane bridge over river Panyiu measuring 45 meter.

Felix while inaugurating both the bridge said that the bridge over river Payin will connect several village in Nyobia circle and it will also give passage to Parsi Parlo circle in Koloraing assembly constituency while the bridge on river Panyiu will connect Nyobia circle with Sangram circle.

“It was my commitment to the people of my assembly constituency hat “I shall give priority to the connectivity and other important infrastructure development like electricity, power, water supply, education and health” and I am trying my best effort in all these sector and still need cooperation from people”. He said.

The minister said that “any development would only completed smoothly if all section of society including government officers and public leaders support the executing agency, and department.

Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner Kento Riba, SP Minjum Ete, Nyapin ADC Otem Jamoh, Sangram SDO Tsering Pentsom Monpa, Nyoba CO Pemiya Mikro, EAC Dr. Dana Una, Phassang CO Afa Phassang DIPRO Ringu Takap among others were present.

Earlier this morning team of officers visited the Water treatment plant (WTP), circuit house (IB) at Langrh village in NYobia circle.