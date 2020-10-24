Arunachal- ‘Hillarians group’ donates funds to flood affected Pry School Sigar

Pasighat– While showing their kindness and responsibility toward the society, a group of Class X batch of 1982 from IGJ Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Pasighat called Hillarians group, who are now serving the state government and the society under various capacities as government servants and as political leaders, totay visited one of the worst flood affected Sigar village under Mebo Sub-Division and handed over some cash relief to the Primary School Sigar.

The Hillarians Group with the theme ‘We care and share’ extended the relief assistance of Rs. 61,000/- to the Primary School Sigar under ‘a social give back mission’ as the Primary School of Sigar village was washed away by the recent flood in Siang river forcing the school to shift away from its old location. The relief amount was received by the Head Teachers, teachers, SMC Chairpersona and GBs.

The group Hillarians of 1982 batch includes former Education Minister, Bosiram Siram, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang District, Jongge Yirang, former Minister/MLA Roding Pertin among others. As per the group Hillarians, they have been touched by the condition and worst situation of the students of Pry. School Sigar after the school was eroded by the massive flood this year.