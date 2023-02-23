Arunachal: JCANV submit representation against PAJSC’s demand for ‘Null and Void’

ITANAGAR- The Joint Committee Against Null and Void ( JCANV ) pray to the state government to take back its decision to send the PAJSC demand of “Null and Void” to APPSC for consideration.

Opposing the demand for “null and void” put forward by Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee ( PAJSC ), which the government has agreed to send to APPSC. The committee have also submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh in this regard.

In a press release JCANV said that “ It is a matter of concern for the entire state that if the government succumbs to the unjust demands a wrong trend will be set. In future, it may be used as a precedent by unsuccessful candidates with vested interest to look for any mal practices with intention to nullify the exam as in any competitive exams the number of successful candidates are always less than unsuccessful candidates. Therefore, not giving into the demand of null and void will not only protect the merit system but would also provide security of service of the present but also the future candidates”.

Further the release said “ under the purview of null and void, three (03) Combined Competitive Examinations fall, viz; 2014, 2017 and 2021 besides exams for Doctors, Teachers, Police, Engineers, Agriculture Development Officers, Horticulture Development Officers, Assistant Conservators of Forest, Range Forest Officers, AMDOs, ASOs and many more, accounting for over 2000 govt employees, who have been earnestly rendering public services in various parts of the state stand to lose their job, severely disrupt the functioning of the government setup.

Also, to join the current post, many people have resigned from their previous jobs as Lecturers, Teachers, Doctors, JEs, AEs, Bank POs, Junior Officers in Police and in Central PSUs etc. to serve the state in a better capacity. In addition, many of the employees have crossed the upper age limit for appearing for exams, while many are married and have parental responsibilities, which makes their chances of appearing and passing fresh exams, practically impossible.

In this circumstances if the government’s consideration of the demand for Null and Void and to forward the matter to the APPSC, when there is an already undergoing investigation, puts a question mark on the job security and integrity of all the affected batches which has immensely demotivated all the innocent and hard-working Govt employees.

