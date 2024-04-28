ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

The event witnessed more than 150 Veterans/ Veer Narees/ Next of Kins of Veterans from all over Tawang..........

April 28, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

TAWANG-  Ex-servicemen Rally for Veterans and Veer Narees of Tawang district was held on 28 Apr 2024 at Tawang military station. An eagerly awaited event commenced with Wreath Laying at Tawang War Memorial, wherein the Veterans paid homage to valiant martyrs of 1962 war.

The event witnessed more than 150 Veterans/ Veer Narees/ Next of Kins of Veterans from all over Tawang, assembling to celebrate the day as also to benefit from arrangements made at the venue.

The host formation and Station Headquarters, Tawang provisioned staff from Record Offices of various Regiments of Veterans to resolve pension related issues, if any. Other facilities catered at the venue included Suvidha Kendras/ Stalls established by Banks holding Pension accounts, the Aadhar Biometric Updation Centre, Veterans Suvidha Kendra Tawang, Field Hospital Tawang, the ECHS Polyclinic, Agriculture Assistance, NCC Guidance Centre and Army Awareness & Motivation Centre, HRDC Tawang Brigade.

The Veterans made optimum use of opportunity to benefit from welfare schemes/ facilities, medical & dental treatment, financial advice and above all felt at home with Tawang soldiers expressing their love and gratitude, connecting with them on this special occasion.

The event culminated with felicitations of the guests by the Station Commander & representative of DC Tawang Balban Kamlo Circle officer in an environment of celebration & enthusiasm amongst the satisfied Veterans and Veer Narees from the Strategic Tawang.

Last Updated: April 28, 2024
1 minute read
