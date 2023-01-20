ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor suggests for improving tourism destinations in Vijoynagar

Governor emphasizes that the State Government must explore new avenues for self employment for the youth of the State

Last Updated: January 20, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor suggests for improving tourism destinations in Vijoynagar

ITANAGAR-  Commending the Dy CM Chowna Mein for transforming Namsai into a major tourist destination in the State, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor suggested for improving tourism destinations in Vijoynagar as well.

He said that with completion of the Miao- Vijoynagar Road, the Eastern most strategic part of the State has the potential to become a major tourist destination. With connectivity, the protection of the prayed wildlife, flora and fauna, in the famous Namdapha National Park will be ensured.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein announces Miao-Vijaynagar road will be made motorable by 25th April’ 2022

The Governor said that the people should also look at the Vijoynagar habitats from the national security angle and to do everything possible to have a good and happy presence of Indian Citizens in Vijoynagar to serve as our shields.

Related Articles

The State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th January 2023. They discussed about developmental issues and tourism.

Arunachal: Passenger flight services to start for Mechuka, Tuting, Ziro and Vijaynagar

The Governor emphasized that the State Government must explore new avenues for self employment for the youth of the State. He said that the tourism sector provides a huge opportunity for entrepreneurship.

The Governor appreciated the State Government for safe and secured Parasuram Kund Mela this year. He conveyed his appreciation to the district officials, Police and Mela organizers.

The Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor of the recently concluded Parasuram Kund Mela.

Tags
Last Updated: January 20, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: DPR of Rs 150 Cr for the Development of Parshuram Kund – Chowna Mein

Arunachal: DPR of Rs 150 Cr for the Development of Parshuram Kund – Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Trainings on trout farming held at Shergaon

Arunachal: Training on trout farming held at Shergaon

Arunachal: Khandu gives new bench mark to measure progress of health sector 

Arunachal: Khandu gives new bench mark to measure progress of health sector 

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates, school building, indoor stadium in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates, school building, indoor stadium in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates the pancasila vihara at galenja singpho village

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates the pancasila vihara at galenja singpho village

Arunachal: VKV Ziro celebrates National Youth Day

Arunachal: VKV Ziro celebrates National Youth Day

APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023, Download right now

APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023, Download right now

Arunachal: BWS took the resolution to curb drug menace, Early Child Marriage, Offspring issue

Arunachal: BWS took the resolution to curb drug menace, Early Child Marriage, Offspring issue

Aruachal: Assam Rifles Flags in National Integration Tour at Longding

Aruachal: Assam Rifles Flags in National Integration Tour at Longding

Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Ziro

Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button