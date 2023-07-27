Arunachal Governor graces Expo-cum Kisam Mela at Bomdila

BOMDILA- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in Expo cum Kisan Mela, organized by the Department of Agriculture, under Rastriya Krishi Vikash Yojana at Bomdila on 28th July 2023.

The Governor distributed farm machineries, i.e. Tractor, Power tiller, Rotary tiller procured under Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana to the selected farmers of West Kameng and Tawng Districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed happiness that the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh were benefitting from the national flagship programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged the agrarian community of west Kameng District to focus on organic farming and technology to improve variety and productivity of essential food productions to make them ‘Atma Nirbhar’. He also cautioned against use of chemicals which will be harmful to human beings.

The Governor appreciated the variety of prized fruits like Kiwi, orange and apple being grown in the district, which can be marketed within and outside the district and fetch handsome revenue.

The Governor advised the farmers to set up cooperative societies. He said that it will help in proper marketing and bring maximum benefit to the farmers. This could help them cater the needs of security forces in the district at a good remuneration.

The Governor visited various stalls established by farmers and self-help groups, who displayed farm produce, cereals, canned and bottled fruit products as well as.

Farmers from Tawang and West Kameng are participating in this One day Expo-cum Kisan Mela. Many prominent Farming Self Help Group from each administrative circles, block are showcasing their farm produce on the occasion.