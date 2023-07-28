ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pangin in Siang, No Casualty Reported So Far

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake had an epicenter north of Pangin in Arunachal's Siang district.

Last Updated: July 28, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal Pradesh: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pangin in Siang, No Casualty Reported So Far

PASIGHAT-   An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted, Pangin area of Siang district, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No casualty or damage to properties have been reported so far, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NCS, the quake had an epicentre north of Pangin in Siang district.

“Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS said in its Twitter handle.

Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.

Are you living in that area, where Earthquake strikes.  did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details . if you have photo, whatsapp to us, 8011568848.

Tags
Last Updated: July 28, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

Only BJP will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

Only BJP will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra organises Yuva Utsav at Geku

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra organises Yuva Utsav at Geku

Itanagar: DSOAA meet resolves to reinvigorate its activities for welfare of state Govt. employees

Itanagar: DSOAA meet resolves to reinvigorate its activities for welfare of state Govt. employees

Arunachal: GHC suo moto cancels bail of hostel warden Yumken Bagra

Arunachal: GHC suo moto cancels bail of hostel warden Yumken Bagra

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

Arunachal: DC, SP inspect IOC depot, Gumto check gate and the proposed fire brigade site

Arunachal: DC, SP inspect IOC depot, Gumto check gate and the proposed fire brigade site

Arunachal: MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta visited Longding

Arunachal: MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta visited Longding

Several large hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh being transferred to CPSUs

Several hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh being transferred to CPSUs

Arunachal: MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary visits Pasighat, Roing

Arunachal: MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary visits Pasighat, Roing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button